NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you missed the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, fear not. Journalist and critic Jack Rico joined New York Living on Tuesday to recap all the biggest moments from the celebration of television’s best and brightest.

Rico, who also co-hosts the Webby-winning “Brown & Black” podcast, praised the ceremony’s fun tone and the work of host Kenan Thompson.

“Overall, this felt like a party,” said Rico. “It felt like the Golden Globes, with their dinner tables. It just felt like I should’ve been there, just hanging out!”

