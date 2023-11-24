NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes and drinks you can make through the holidays.
Raspberry Gin Cocktail
Ingredients
- 6 fresh raspberries
- 1 1/2 oz gin
- 3/4 oz lemon juice
- 1/2 oz simple syrup
- 3 oz champagne or prosecco
Garnish
- fresh mint leaves
- lemon twist
Steps
- Add fresh raspberries, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker and fill with ice.
- Cover and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
- Pour contents into Collins glass and top with champagne, then gently stir to combine.
- Garnish with fresh mint leaf and lemon twist.