NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes and drinks you can make through the holidays.

Raspberry Gin Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 6 fresh raspberries
  • 1 1/2 oz gin
  • 3/4 oz lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup
  • 3 oz champagne or prosecco

Garnish

  • fresh mint leaves
  • lemon twist

Steps

  1. Add fresh raspberries, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker and fill with ice.
  2. Cover and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
  3. Pour contents into Collins glass and top with champagne, then gently stir to combine.
  4. Garnish with fresh mint leaf and lemon twist.