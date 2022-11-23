New York (PIX11) – “The Christmas Spectacular” starring the Radio City Rockettes is once again bringing the magic of the holidays to New York City.

“The Christmas Spectacular” is a unique immersive show that has attracted over 69 million spectators since its debut in 1993.

Four members of the Radio City Rockettes joined New York Living on Wednesday to kick off the festivities. “The Christmas Spectacular” show runs through Jan. 2, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

