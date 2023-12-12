NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lisa Steele, also known as the “Queen of the Coop,” shares some of her delicious holiday recipes.

Mini Breakfast Strata

  • 3 cups bread, cut into 1/2” cubes
  • 1 cup rough chopped cooked breakfast sausage, pepperoni or chorizo
  • 1 cup cubed cheese such as Cheddar, Gruyere or Fontina, or a combination
  • 12 eggs
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • ¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • ¼ freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup sliced scallions

Lemon Blueberry Whoopie Pies

 Blueberry Jam

  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • Grated peel of 1 lemon (about 1 tablespoon)

Whoopie Pies

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
  • Grated peel of 1 lemon (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 2/3 cup buttermilk (or 2 teaspoons lemon juice plus milk to equal 2/3 cup)

Blueberry Filling

  • 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/4 cup Blueberry Jam