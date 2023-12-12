NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lisa Steele, also known as the “Queen of the Coop,” shares some of her delicious holiday recipes.
Mini Breakfast Strata
- 3 cups bread, cut into 1/2” cubes
- 1 cup rough chopped cooked breakfast sausage, pepperoni or chorizo
- 1 cup cubed cheese such as Cheddar, Gruyere or Fontina, or a combination
- 12 eggs
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg
- ¼ freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup sliced scallions
Lemon Blueberry Whoopie Pies
Blueberry Jam
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- Grated peel of 1 lemon (about 1 tablespoon)
Whoopie Pies
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- Grated peel of 1 lemon (about 1 tablespoon)
- 2/3 cup buttermilk (or 2 teaspoons lemon juice plus milk to equal 2/3 cup)
Blueberry Filling
- 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
- 4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
- 1 1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1/4 cup Blueberry Jam