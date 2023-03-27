NEW YORK (PIX11) — Plenty of people took up a new hobby or learned a new skill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then there’s the Hochman family, who formed a guitar quartet that’s garnered a half-million Instagram followers, released an EP, and composed original songs.

Professional musicians Jason and Elysa Hochman plus sons Joseph and Noah — known collectively as the Quarantined Quartet — joined New York Living on Monday for an interview and a performance.

Watch both the interview and the performance in the video players on this page.