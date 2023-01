NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Emotional Freedom Technique, or tapping has gained popularity on social media for its ability to put the power of ones healing into their own hands.

Tapping is a mind-body method of tapping acupuncture points while focusing on an issue or feeling you’re hoping to resolve; it can often help relieve stress and anxiety.

Mary Mahoney, EFT practitioner and psychotherapist, joined New York Living on Friday to talk about how it works. Watch the video player for more.