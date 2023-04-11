NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did you know April is National Stress Awareness Month?
Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at NYU Langone Health, shared ways how to reduce and recognize stress.
Watch the video player for more.
by: Hazel Sanchez, Justin Walters, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Hazel Sanchez, Justin Walters, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did you know April is National Stress Awareness Month?
Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at NYU Langone Health, shared ways how to reduce and recognize stress.
Watch the video player for more.