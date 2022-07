A heatwave can have dangerous effects on our four-legged friends, making your routine daily walk with your pet a risky venture! It’s important to know what you can do to keep your furbaby safe, and how to recognize the warning signs that your pooch may be in peril!

Marysol and Chris talked with Chris Onthank, a renowned dog trainer, animal behaviorist, and owner of “Dog Gone Smart” Canine Center. They discussed the Do’s and Don’ts hen it comes to your pets and extreme heat.