NEW YORK (PIX11) — Who knew bagels could be the start of a sweet love story?

Katina Spellman’s life has gone full circle (yes, like a bagel) — from spending time at Utopia Bagels in Whitestone, Queens in her younger years to finding the love of her life in co-owner Scott Spellman.

Now, as they run Utopia Bagels, they continue to bring people within their community together, one piping-hot bagel and lather of cream cheese at a time. They joined New York Living on Friday to talk about their story and the business.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.