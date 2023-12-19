NEW YORK (PIX11) — Caroline Schiff, the executive pastry chef at Gage & Tollner in Brooklyn, is a cookbook author and James Beard Award nominee. Schiff joined New York Living and shared recipes for fondue and shortbread.

Fondue

12 oz Scharffen Berger 70% baking chunks

1 1/4 cup half and half

¼ tsp salt

2 tablespoons bourbon, optional

Place the chocolate in a deep mixing bowl. Bring the half and half and salt to a boil. Remove from the heat and pour it over the chocolate. Let it sit for 2 minutes, then whisk until smooth and silky. Whisk in the bourbon if using.

Transfer to a fondue pot and turn on the heat source. Dip any array of fruits and snacks into the chocolate using the skewers. If you don’t have a fondue pot, transfer to a small, deep serving bowl. If the chocolate starts to set as you’re enjoying, gently reheat it by placing over a double boiler with simmering hot water and stir until it loosens up. Alternatively, microwave in a microwave safe bowl in 10-second increments, stirring between each, until it remelts.

Get creative with what you’re dipping! Some favorite items are:

Large marshmallows

Cookies

Biscotti

Graham crackers

Potato chips

Berries

Cut up fresh fruit

Cubes of pound cake

Pretzels

Seedless grapes

Pitted dates

Dried fruit

Shortbread

2 sticks/ 228 grams unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

1 cup/ 114 grams confectioners sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

2 cups/ 250 grams all purpose flour

1 ½ cup mix-ins (chocolate chunks, chopped nuts, dried fruit, etc.

1 tsp kosher salt

Cane sugar as needed

Cream butter and sugar together until smooth and uniform. Add vanilla, lemon zest, and orange zest. Mix to combine.

Add the flour, mixins and salt. Mix until uniform. Shape into a log 12″ long and wrap in plastic. Chill for 2 hours or overnight.

Heat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack set in the middle.

Slice the dough into ½” rounds and roll the outer edges in cane sugar.

Place onto parchment lined baking sheets spaced 1” apart. Bake until just golden around the edges, about 18 minutes.

Cool on the baking sheets. Enjoy.