WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — For New Yorkers drawn to the paranormal, the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights is a must-see spot.

The Manhattan museum is touted as the borough’s oldest-surviving residence. Within its hallowed halls are centuries of history — and possibly ghosts.

Adrian Sexton and Megan Lynch, the mansion’s school program manager and visitor experience manager, respectively, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the landmark’s fascinating past and spooky present.

“This house has borne witness to 257 years of history, so if ghosts exist, they would be here in this house,” Lynch said.

