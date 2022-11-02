NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 51st annual TCS New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday.

Kicking off the festivities on Wednesday was the ceremonial painting of the blue line, which traces the course through all five boroughs. About 50 gallons of paint are used to create the blue line, which is 4 inches wide and 26.2 miles long.

Between booked hotels and restaurant reservations, New York Road Runners said the economic impact on New York City will be about $400 million.

Officials at the blue line ceremony acknowledged the New York Road Runners’ partnerships with city agencies like the Department of Transportation, the Parks Department, the Department of Sanitation, the FDNY, the NYPD, and more. Safety and security are top priorities for runners and spectators.

Around 50,000 runners are expected to participate in Sunday’s race, which returns to full capacity for the first time since 2019.

There will be some celebrity runners in the mix on Sunday, including actors Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kemper. Former running back for the New York Giants Tiki Barber will continue his streak. This year will make his eighth marathon in a row.