NEW YORK (PIX11) – SB19 is a boy group based in the Philippines that has more than 7 million followers on social media and over 100 million streams on Spotify.

The group’s popularity has been rising since last September when they released their first English single, “Where You At.”

The quintet appeared on “New York Living” to talk about rising on music charts and returning to New York City. They also perform their hit song, “Gento.”

