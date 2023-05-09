NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sisters Hannah and Marian Cheng are the owners of Mimi Cheng’s Dumplings in NYC.
The duo joined New York Living to show how to make dumplings in celebration of APPI Heritage Month. Watch the video player for more.
