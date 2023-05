NEW YORK (PIX11) — Open Stages 2023, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music’s spring music festival, is set to kick off on Saturday.

Stoops, schoolyards, parks, and local cafes throughout Park Slope in Brooklyn will host several inspiring artists. The event is free, starting at 3 p.m. and ending with a final concert on P.S. 321’s main stage at 7 p.m.

Watch the video player for more.