UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – If you live in a building with a doorman, you know they’re not just another employee. Seeing them day in and day out, they become part of your family.

Manny Texeira is the longest-tenured doorman in New York City. He’s been working at the same condo on East 90th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan for nearly six decades. But Thursday was his last day on the job as he begins his well-deserved retirement.

However, his extended family at the Trafalgar House Condominiums wouldn’t let Texeira go quietly. They planned a retirement party for their beloved doorman.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was on hand at the condo Thursday morning ahead of the celebrations. Watch the video player for more on this story.