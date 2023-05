NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did your burger spot make the cut?

Yelp’s list of top 100 burger spots in the United States list was just released, and some fan-faves made it onto the list, including Minetta Tavern at No. 2, Slutty Vegan at No. 3, and Burger Joint at No. 30.

Representatives from both establishments joined New York Living to celebrate. Watch the video player for more.