Sound the alarms for hot sauce lovers everywhere because there’s a Sriracha shortage across the country! The maker of Sriracha Hot Sauce slammed the brakes on production back in April, blaming the stoppage on a severe shortage of the Red Jalapeño Chili Peppers used to create the iconic brand.

So now folks are looking for alternative ways to add *fire* to their food.

Well you are in luck! Because a while back, New York Living’s Marysol Castro got to sample some home-grown hot sauces from right here in New York City!

Marysol, Chris, Ben and Oji got to sample some spice live on-set, courtesy of our friends at Queen Majesty Hot Sauce and the HEATONIST.