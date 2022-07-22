NEW YORK (PIX11) — The scorching temperatures hitting the Big Apple lately could have you feeling hot under the collar in more ways than one.

Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined New York Living on Friday to discuss how heat can affect people’s moods, including contributing to feelings of agitation or irritation.

“We know that there is an association between very hot weather and negative feelings, people feeling agitated, irritable, distressed, jittery, sometimes depressed,” said Gardere. “And we also know that hot temperatures can cause an increase in stress hormones and then that in itself gets us feeling in a way that is not very positive at all.”

