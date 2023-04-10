NEW YORK (PIX11) – Monday marks National Sibling Day.
To celebrate, New York Living’s Alex Lee invited her sister Greta Leberfinger to join the show and have a little fun answering some questions about each other. Watch the video player for more.
by: Alex Lee, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alex Lee, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Monday marks National Sibling Day.
To celebrate, New York Living’s Alex Lee invited her sister Greta Leberfinger to join the show and have a little fun answering some questions about each other. Watch the video player for more.