NEW YORK (PIX 11) — After 35 years, Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concert Series will be performed this weekend in New York City.

The New York Choral Society’s Sacred Concerts at the New School will feature music by the “Duke” of the Harlem Renaissance at the Tishman Auditorium for free. Mercedes Ellington, Duke Ellington’s oldest granddaughter, joined New York Living to share what viewers can expect at the show.

For more information and tickets, visit nychoral.org/event/ellingtons-sacred-concerts.

