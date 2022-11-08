NEW YORK (PIX11) — If things have felt a bit different of late, it might be illuminating to know that Mars is in retrograde, an occurrence that comes to pass just roughly once every other year.

Reda Wigle, astrology writer for the New York Post, joined New York Living on Tuesday to shed some light on what impact that could have and to offer a full astrological forecast for November.

“Retrogrades are always a point in time where we’re asked to reflect on how we use that kind of energy in our life,” said Wigle. “When it’s Mars retrograde, the focus is on approach and the dispersion of energy in our lives, where we’re sort of putting our ‘oomph.’”

