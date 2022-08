NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Brooklyn Nets might be the stars in the field, but it’s the Brooklynettes who tear up the stage.

The Brooklyn-based dance team has lit up every stage they’ve been on, and they are looking to continue their legacy.

Criscia Long, senior director of entertainment marketing for the Brooklyn Nets, joined New York Living on Tuesday with some Brooklynettes to talk about the upcoming open-call auditions.

