NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sandra Lilia Velasquez is the founder & CEO of Nopalera, a Mexican botanical for bath and body.

Velasquez launched her business in the middle of the pandemic, making products from her Brooklyn apartment. In her first year, her products were picked up by Nordstrom and she made $600K in sales.

Velasquez joined New York Living on Wednesday to share how she started her business – and tips for other inspiring entrepreneurs.

