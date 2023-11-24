NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.

Here are some of their recipes below:

Tony’s Pepperoni Bread

Ingredients:

1 pizza dough

¼ pound pepperoni

¼ pound Genoa salami

1/3 pound Imported prosciutto

12-ounce shredded mozzarella (in the bag or block shredded yourself)

12-ounce jar of roasted red peppers (cut into strips length-wise)

Balsamic glaze

Parchment paper and sheet pan for cooking

Steps:

Let pizza dough rest on a floured plate at room temperature for approx. 2 hours When ready to use, place dough on a floured board or flat surface and pre-heat oven to 425 degrees (F) Cut off an inch on each side to make it rectangular Roll out into a shape to fit the sheet pan Add mozzarella, prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, and pepper strips Add another layer of mozzarella on top Roll from the bottom to the top of the board so that the “seam” is on the bottom Fold the ends of the bread so they are tucked under Let rest for 2 minutes Cut parchment paper to fit the sheet pan Flour the board a little more and slide the bread onto the pan Brush the outside of the bread/dough with water Poke a few small holes in the top of the bread with a toothpick or fork to let the steam out while cooking (5-6 holes in the middle) Place on the middle rack of the oven for 20-25 minutes, until browned Remove and let it rest for 20 minutes . Slice and enjoy topped with the balsamic glaze

Mari’s Shrimp Picadillo

INGREDIENTS

1 bag of medium-cooked shrimp

1 small onion chopped

1 C grape or cherry tomatoes chopped

1 large bunch of cilantro chopped

1 jalapeno seeded and finely diced

2 teaspoons of canola oil

salt and pepper to taste

tortilla chips, or cooked rice, or an avocado

STEPS

Cut shrimp into small bites and place in a large bowl. Add onion, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeno. Mix until well combined. Add canola oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Give one more stir. Serve with chips, rice, or an avocado. Buen provecho!