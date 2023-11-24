NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.
Here are some of their recipes below:
Tony’s Pepperoni Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 pizza dough
- ¼ pound pepperoni
- ¼ pound Genoa salami
- 1/3 pound Imported prosciutto
- 12-ounce shredded mozzarella (in the bag or block shredded yourself)
- 12-ounce jar of roasted red peppers (cut into strips length-wise)
- Balsamic glaze
- Parchment paper and sheet pan for cooking
Steps:
- Let pizza dough rest on a floured plate at room temperature for approx. 2 hours
- When ready to use, place dough on a floured board or flat surface and pre-heat oven to 425 degrees (F)
- Cut off an inch on each side to make it rectangular
- Roll out into a shape to fit the sheet pan
- Add mozzarella, prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, and pepper strips
- Add another layer of mozzarella on top
- Roll from the bottom to the top of the board so that the “seam” is on the bottom
- Fold the ends of the bread so they are tucked under
- Let rest for 2 minutes
- Cut parchment paper to fit the sheet pan
- Flour the board a little more and slide the bread onto the pan
- Brush the outside of the bread/dough with water
- Poke a few small holes in the top of the bread with a toothpick or fork to let the steam out while cooking (5-6 holes in the middle)
- Place on the middle rack of the oven for 20-25 minutes, until browned
- Remove and let it rest for 20 minutes
- . Slice and enjoy topped with the balsamic glaze
Mari’s Shrimp Picadillo
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bag of medium-cooked shrimp
- 1 small onion chopped
- 1 C grape or cherry tomatoes chopped
- 1 large bunch of cilantro chopped
- 1 jalapeno seeded and finely diced
- 2 teaspoons of canola oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- tortilla chips, or cooked rice, or an avocado
STEPS
- Cut shrimp into small bites and place in a large bowl.
- Add onion, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeno.
- Mix until well combined.
- Add canola oil, and salt and pepper to taste.
- Give one more stir.
- Serve with chips, rice, or an avocado. Buen provecho!