NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.

Pastels

Ingredients

  • 1 large can of solid white albacore tuna in oil
  • yellow onion, diced
  • salt and pepper
  • garlic powder
  • onion powder
  • wonton wrappers

Steps

  1. Pour tuna oil into a separate container
  2. Pour a small amount of tuna oil in a pan to saute onions
  3. Add tuna to the pan to heat it up
  4. Add salt, pepper, onion, and garlic powder
  5. Add mixture to wonton
  6. Wet the edges of the wonton wrappers to seal and use a fork to lock them in.
  7. Fry until golden

Pastelillos

Ingredients

  • 1lb of ground beef
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • ½ a red bell pepper chopped very fine
  • ½ a green bell pepper chopped very fine
  • ½ a yellow onion chopped very fine
  • Sazon with achiote
  • Adobo
  • Sofrito
  • ½ a small can of tomato sauce
  • Wonton wrappers
  • Olive Oil

Steps

  1. Saute garlic for less than one (1) minute
  2. Add ground beef and brown
  3. Season beef with adobo and sazon to taste
  4. In a separate pan, saute onion and peppers
  5. Once the onions and peppers are cooked down add them to the beef
  6. Add sofrito and tomato sauce
  7. Let the mixture cook down
  8. Straining the meat add to wonton wrappers
  9. Wet the edges of the wonton wrappers to seal and use a fork to lock them in.
  10. Fry until golden