NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.
Pastels
Ingredients
- 1 large can of solid white albacore tuna in oil
- yellow onion, diced
- salt and pepper
- garlic powder
- onion powder
- wonton wrappers
Steps
- Pour tuna oil into a separate container
- Pour a small amount of tuna oil in a pan to saute onions
- Add tuna to the pan to heat it up
- Add salt, pepper, onion, and garlic powder
- Add mixture to wonton
- Wet the edges of the wonton wrappers to seal and use a fork to lock them in.
- Fry until golden
Pastelillos
Ingredients
- 1lb of ground beef
- 2 cloves of garlic
- ½ a red bell pepper chopped very fine
- ½ a green bell pepper chopped very fine
- ½ a yellow onion chopped very fine
- Sazon with achiote
- Adobo
- Sofrito
- ½ a small can of tomato sauce
- Wonton wrappers
- Olive Oil
Steps
- Saute garlic for less than one (1) minute
- Add ground beef and brown
- Season beef with adobo and sazon to taste
- In a separate pan, saute onion and peppers
- Once the onions and peppers are cooked down add them to the beef
- Add sofrito and tomato sauce
- Let the mixture cook down
- Straining the meat add to wonton wrappers
- Wet the edges of the wonton wrappers to seal and use a fork to lock them in.
- Fry until golden