NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.

Tante’s Mac & Cheese (Remixed)

Ingredients

  • Wheat Mac & Cheese Elbows (cook to al dente)
  • Black pepper
  • Salt
  • Smoked paprika
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion Powder
  • Milk
  • Flour
  • Extra Sharp NY cheddar cheese (shredded and cubed)
  • Monterey Jack cheese (shredded)
  • Asiago cheese (shredded)
  • Gouda (cubed)
  • Butter

Steps

  1. Preheat oven to 375°
  2. Butter baking dish
  3. Boil salted water and add Elbows. Cook until Al Dente.
  4. Drain noodles then season with pepper, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder
  5. Add butter to a frying pan. Once it’s melted add flour, seasoning, and milk
  6. Stir in half of the cheese into the pan and then mix in macaroni.
  7. Add the first layer to a casserole dish and then layer a portion of each of the remaining cheeses (including cubes of cheese).
  8. Repeat until you finish the final layer.
  9. Cook for 30 minutes covered with aluminum foil, and then another 10 minutes uncovered until browned.
  10. Remove and let sit for a few hours.