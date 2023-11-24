NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.
Tante’s Mac & Cheese (Remixed)
Ingredients
- Wheat Mac & Cheese Elbows (cook to al dente)
- Black pepper
- Salt
- Smoked paprika
- Garlic powder
- Onion Powder
- Milk
- Flour
- Extra Sharp NY cheddar cheese (shredded and cubed)
- Monterey Jack cheese (shredded)
- Asiago cheese (shredded)
- Gouda (cubed)
- Butter
Steps
- Preheat oven to 375°
- Butter baking dish
- Boil salted water and add Elbows. Cook until Al Dente.
- Drain noodles then season with pepper, paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder
- Add butter to a frying pan. Once it’s melted add flour, seasoning, and milk
- Stir in half of the cheese into the pan and then mix in macaroni.
- Add the first layer to a casserole dish and then layer a portion of each of the remaining cheeses (including cubes of cheese).
- Repeat until you finish the final layer.
- Cook for 30 minutes covered with aluminum foil, and then another 10 minutes uncovered until browned.
- Remove and let sit for a few hours.