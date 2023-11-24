NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.
Garlic Parm Asparagus
Ingredients
- Fresh asparagus
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- Bread crumbs
- Grated parmesan cheese
- Minced garlic
Steps
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Toss and coat the asparagus with the olive oil
- Arrange the asparagus in a single layer on a baking sheet. Make sure to leave room in between the stalks so they roast and don’t steam.
- Season the asparagus with salt and pepper.
- Set aside.
- In a bowl, combine the panko, butter, cheese, garlic, and garlic powder.
- Sprinkle the panko mixture evenly over the asparagus.
- Transfer to the oven.
- Bake the asparagus for 10-12 minutes or until tender and the topping is golden brown.