NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.

Garlic Parm Asparagus

Ingredients

Fresh asparagus

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Bread crumbs

Grated parmesan cheese

Minced garlic

Steps

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Toss and coat the asparagus with the olive oil Arrange the asparagus in a single layer on a baking sheet. Make sure to leave room in between the stalks so they roast and don’t steam. Season the asparagus with salt and pepper. Set aside. In a bowl, combine the panko, butter, cheese, garlic, and garlic powder. Sprinkle the panko mixture evenly over the asparagus. Transfer to the oven. Bake the asparagus for 10-12 minutes or until tender and the topping is golden brown.