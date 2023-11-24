NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.

Garlic Parm Asparagus

Ingredients

  • Fresh asparagus
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • Bread crumbs
  • Grated parmesan cheese
  • Minced garlic

Steps

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Toss and coat the asparagus with the olive oil
  3. Arrange the asparagus in a single layer on a baking sheet. Make sure to leave room in between the stalks so they roast and don’t steam.
  4. Season the asparagus with salt and pepper.
  5. Set aside.
  6. In a bowl, combine the panko, butter, cheese, garlic, and garlic powder.
  7. Sprinkle the panko mixture evenly over the asparagus.
  8. Transfer to the oven.
  9. Bake the asparagus for 10-12 minutes or until tender and the topping is golden brown.