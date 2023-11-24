NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.
Chocolate Peppermint Whoopie Pies
Whoopies ingredients:
- 2/3 cup (53 g) Dutch process cocoa powder
- ½ cup (118 ml) very hot tap water
- 1 teaspoon espresso powder, optional
- 1 cup (200 g) packed light brown sugar
- ½ cup (118 ml) vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup (59 ml) buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1¾ cups (227 g) all-purpose flour
Pink peppermint buttercream ingredients:
- ½ cup (113 g) unsalted butter, room temperature
- ½ teaspoon peppermint extract
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups (240 g) confectioners’ sugar
- 2 to 3 tablespoons heavy cream, room temperature
- 1 to 2 drops of red food coloring
- Crushed candy canes or starlight mints, for decorating
Steps:
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Have ready two parchment-lined baking sheets.
- Whisk the cocoa powder, boiling water, and espresso powder, if using, in a liquid glass measuring cup or small bowl.
- Whisk the sugar, oil, and vanilla in a large bowl for 30 seconds.
- Whisk in the egg and then the buttermilk.
- Sprinkle the baking powder, baking soda, and salt over the bowl, one at a time, vigorously whisking after each.
- Fold half of the flour into the bowl with a flexible spatula, followed by the cocoa powder mixture, and then the other half of the flour.
- Stop folding when the last streak of flour disappears. Do not overmix.
- Scoop 1½ tablespoons of batter using a cookie scoop or measuring spoons and evenly place 12 on each baking sheet.
- Bake for 8 to 9 minutes, rotating the sheets at the halfway point, and swapping their positions, until the pies are dry to the touch and bounce back when lightly pressed.
- Let cool completely on the pans before filling.
- Repeat with any remaining batter.
Pink peppermint buttercream steps:
- To make the filling, beat the butter, peppermint extract, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, on medium-low speed until smooth.
- Beat in the sugar, ½ cup at a time, alternating with splashes of the cream, scraping the bowl with a flexible spatula, as needed.
- Add the food coloring, a drop at a time, until you achieve green nirvana, and beat for an additional 3 minutes on medium, until light and fluffy.
- Turn half of the pies upside down, top with about 1½ tablespoons of filling, and cover with an upturned pie, pressing gently.
- Place the crushed candy canes or starlight mints in a shallow bowl, roll the edges of the just-filled pies in the candy, and serve.
- Whoopie pies can sit in an airtight container on the counter for up to 3 days