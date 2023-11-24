NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a special edition of New York Living, here are some special dishes you can make through the holidays and every family tradition.

Chocolate Peppermint Whoopie Pies

Whoopies ingredients:

2/3 cup (53 g) Dutch process cocoa powder

½ cup (118 ml) very hot tap water

1 teaspoon espresso powder, optional

1 cup (200 g) packed light brown sugar

½ cup (118 ml) vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 large egg

¼ cup (59 ml) buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1¾ cups (227 g) all-purpose flour

Pink peppermint buttercream ingredients:

½ cup (113 g) unsalted butter, room temperature

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups (240 g) confectioners’ sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons heavy cream, room temperature

1 to 2 drops of red food coloring

Crushed candy canes or starlight mints, for decorating

Steps:

Heat the oven to 350°F. Have ready two parchment-lined baking sheets. Whisk the cocoa powder, boiling water, and espresso powder, if using, in a liquid glass measuring cup or small bowl. Whisk the sugar, oil, and vanilla in a large bowl for 30 seconds. Whisk in the egg and then the buttermilk. Sprinkle the baking powder, baking soda, and salt over the bowl, one at a time, vigorously whisking after each. Fold half of the flour into the bowl with a flexible spatula, followed by the cocoa powder mixture, and then the other half of the flour. Stop folding when the last streak of flour disappears. Do not overmix. Scoop 1½ tablespoons of batter using a cookie scoop or measuring spoons and evenly place 12 on each baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 9 minutes, rotating the sheets at the halfway point, and swapping their positions, until the pies are dry to the touch and bounce back when lightly pressed. Let cool completely on the pans before filling. Repeat with any remaining batter.

Pink peppermint buttercream steps:

To make the filling, beat the butter, peppermint extract, and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, on medium-low speed until smooth. Beat in the sugar, ½ cup at a time, alternating with splashes of the cream, scraping the bowl with a flexible spatula, as needed. Add the food coloring, a drop at a time, until you achieve green nirvana, and beat for an additional 3 minutes on medium, until light and fluffy. Turn half of the pies upside down, top with about 1½ tablespoons of filling, and cover with an upturned pie, pressing gently. Place the crushed candy canes or starlight mints in a shallow bowl, roll the edges of the just-filled pies in the candy, and serve. Whoopie pies can sit in an airtight container on the counter for up to 3 days