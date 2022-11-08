NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gabe Mollica is a New York-based comedian and storyteller whose comedy show “Solo” debuted this month off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse.

The show begins with Gabe saying, “I turned 30 and it occurred to me that I don’t have any friends.” He continues over the next 60 minutes to tell his story of friendships and complicated aspects of relationships.

Gabe talked about his new show and how he got into comedy on New York Living Tuesday morning. Watch the full interview in the video above.