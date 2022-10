NEW YORK (PIX11) — Family is everything. That’s the No. 1 rule in Tracy Brown’s new book “Hold You Down.”

The native New Yorker’s latest novel is about two sisters who are young mothers raising their sons in New York. Brown joined New York Living on Friday to talk about her book. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“Hold You Down” will be available for readers to buy starting Nov. 1.