NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn has played a starring role in the film scene for decades, and now a book is shining a spotlight on some of the borough’s memorable turns on the big screen.

Margo Donohue joined New York Living to discuss her new book, “Filmed in Brooklyn,” available Monday.

Donohue, who also hosts the “Book Vs. Movie” podcast, explained how the project was actually helped, not hindered, by the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival early in the process.

“I started to do it and the next thing you know, the pandemic hits, so I’m watching every movie everywhere, because no one’s going anywhere,” she said. “So 250 movies later, two years later — running around photographing everything, researching everything — now I have my book.”

