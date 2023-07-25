NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s officially wine o’clock on National Wine and Cheese Day.
Lee Musho, a food and wine editor for an array of big-name brands, reveals what pairings will electrify your tastebuds.
- Triple Crème and Crémant de Bourgogne Brut, Dom. de La Grande Côte NV
- Comté and Bourgogne Côte d’Or Blanc, Paul Pernot
- Epoisses and Bourgogne Rouge “Cuvée Simone”, Dom. Guy Amiot – 2020
- Mimolette and Cahors, Clos Siguier 2018
- Bleu d’Auvergne and Coteaux du Layon, Moulin Touchais
