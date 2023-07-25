NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s officially wine o’clock on National Wine and Cheese Day.

Lee Musho, a food and wine editor for an array of big-name brands, reveals what pairings will electrify your tastebuds.

  • Triple Crème and Crémant de Bourgogne Brut, Dom. de La Grande Côte NV
  • Comté and Bourgogne Côte d’Or Blanc, Paul Pernot
  • Epoisses and Bourgogne Rouge “Cuvée Simone”, Dom. Guy Amiot – 2020
  • Mimolette and Cahors, Clos Siguier 2018
  • Bleu d’Auvergne and Coteaux du Layon, Moulin Touchais

Watch the video player for more on this story.