NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday is National Stress Awareness Day, which makes it a great day to take a beat and decompress.

Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at NYU Langone Health, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the effects of long-term stress.

“The stress starts to affect your sleep, then it affects your eating … the way you’re responding to people. It can ruin relationships,” Gallagher said. “It’s kind of like a cascade effect that can start to impact the different areas of your life.”

Gallagher gave some tips on managing stress. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“Just knowing those triggers can be important and documenting what they are, over time, can be helpful,” she said.