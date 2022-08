NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mover over baseball, there is a new sport taking over the Bronx.

Lacrosse is the oldest team sport in America, dating back to 1100 A.D. The game was played in what is now Canada and upstate New York before expanding to NYC, particularly Brooklyn.

But now there is some serious lacrosse being played in the Bronx.

Watch how the sport has gained popularity in the borough in the above player.