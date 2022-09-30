NEW YORK (PIX11) — Living in New York City is expensive. That’s why it’s never too early to learn how to manage one’s hard-earned money.

Author and motivational speaker Ty Allan Jackson joined New York Living on Friday to give tips on how parents can introduce their kids to finance and entrepreneurship. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“We’ve got to talk up to our kids and not think that they can’t absorb the information we’re giving,” Jackson said.

Jackson said taking kids grocery shopping or letting them know how you budget the money you make can go a long way in establishing their mindfulness when it comes to finances.