NEW YORK (PIX11) — Trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland is blending art and activism through her latest project, “Flower,” a 28-minute film that pays homage to Black silent films of the 1920s.

“Flower” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and you can see it this Saturday at the Lincoln Center.

The film is Misty’s debut project with her company, Life in Motion Productions.

Filmed in Oakland, it sheds light on the housing crisis and draws attention to issues like gentrification and homelessness.

Misty produced and starred in the film, making it her first performance since the pandemic and becoming a new mom.

She stopped by New York Living to tell Marysol and Alex all about the film.