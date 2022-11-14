NEW YORK (PIX11) – Misty Copeland was the first Black principal ballerina at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre.

Her talent, passion, and perseverance have fueled her incredible achievements, but it also never hurts to have someone in your corner along the way. Her mentor and muse, Raven Wilkinson, was a trailblazer who fought to be taken seriously as a Black ballerina in the 50s and 60s.

In Copeland’s new book “The Wind At Back” she celebrates her continued friendship with Wilkinson, their shared history, and how they changed each other and the dance world forever. Copeland joined New York Living on Monday to talk more about their relationship and her book.