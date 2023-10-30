NEW YORK (PIX11) – Amber Corbett will be representing the United States at the Miss Intercontinental pageant in Egypt in December.
She is the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Intercontinental USA.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Alex Lee, Hazel Sanchez, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alex Lee, Hazel Sanchez, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Amber Corbett will be representing the United States at the Miss Intercontinental pageant in Egypt in December.
She is the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Intercontinental USA.
Watch the video player for more on this story.