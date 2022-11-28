NEW YORK (PIX11) – After their own eye disease diagnosis at a young age, brothers Brad and Bryan Manning have taken their stories and experiences and turned them into a mission to cure blindness through their luxury clothing brand.

Now, the New York City-based brothers have launched an initiative that is giving New Yorkers the opportunity to join the over 400,000 people who have “shopped blind” in an effort to help their cause. Bryan and Brad — founders of Two Blind Brothers — joined New York Living on Monday to talk more about their mission and how you can get involved.

