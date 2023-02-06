NEW YORK (PIX11) — “Meet Me in Paris” is a unique new blend of a romantic comedy flick and a reality show, following three women as they write the endings to their own movie-worthy romances.

Mimi Shou, one of the stars, joined New York Living on Monday to talk about the inventive new concept and how she got involved in the casting process.

“I was like, ‘Why not? What do I have to lose?’” recalled Shou. “Clearly dating in New York City was not working out for me, so I was like, ‘Let me go to the city of love to find love.”

“Meet Me in Paris” begins streaming on the Roku Channel on Friday. Watch the full interview in the video player.