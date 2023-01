NEW YORK (PIX11) — Angela Yee is one of the most famous people in the radio industry, she’s won multiple awards for her achievements as a host on the syndicated morning show “The Breakfast Club.”

Last summer, Yee announced she’d be leaving “The Breakfast Club” crew to start her own show, “Way Up With Angela Yee.” Yee joined New York Living Tuesday morning to talk about the debut of her new show.

