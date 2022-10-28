NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday marked the 136th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty’s dedication.

In 1886, the world-renowned landmark, gifted by the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.

People visiting the Statue of Liberty can climb up into its crown for sweeping views of the New York Harbor. The crown reopened two weeks ago after remaining off-limits since March 16, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To reach the crown, visitors must navigate 162 stairs, and that’s after they mount the statue’s pedestal, which is reached by climbing 215 stairs — totaling over 10 stories. Tickets to visit the crown, which are sold out for nearly the entire month of October, can be purchased here.