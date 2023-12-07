NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kick off the Hanukkah celebrations with some delicious cocktails.

Naomi Levy, a bartender and creator of a West Village Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar called Maccabee Bar, reveals her holiday-inspired recipes.

Hebrew Hammer

1 1/2 oz Vodka

1/4 oz Framboise

3/4 oz “Leavened” Simple Syrup

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

Shake all ingredients together and strain into a coupe glass that has been dusted in powdered sugar.

To make “leavened” simple syrup: Dissolve 1 tbsp of instant active yeast in 1 cup of boiling water. Add 1 cup of sugar and stir until fully dissolved.

Ocho Kandelikas

1 1/2 oz Olive Oil-infused Gin

1/4 oz Apricot Liqueur

1 bar spoon Amaretto

1/2 oz Honey Syrup

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

Shake all ingredients together and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a castelvetrano olive.

To make olive oil-infused gin: In a saucepan, combine 500ml of gin with 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil and allow to get warm over low heat; whisking often. Pour into a sealable, freezer-safe container and store in the freezer overnight. The next day, remove the olive oil which will have solidified at the top.

Shin, Shin, Put One In

1 oz Dark Rum

3/4 oz Oloroso Sherry

3/4 oz Creme de Cacao

1/2 oz Averna Amaro

1 bar spoon Vanilla Syrup

Stir together all ingredients and strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a piece of gelt.