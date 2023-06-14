NEW YORK (PIX11) – Must-see blockbuster movies are rolling into a theater and streaming service near you this summer.

On Wednesday, New York Living’s Star Harvey and Alex Lee, along with social media sensation Lisa Marie Riley, got a preview of some of the movies that you’ll want to add to your watch list. Watch the video player for more on this story.

Lisa Marie Riley also chatted with Alex and Star about prom, summer camp, the video of the bear cooling off in the Gulf, and more trending topics. Watch the video player above for the full interview.