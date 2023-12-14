NEW YORK (PIX11) – Holiday Lane at American Christmas is bringing the holiday season to life with thousands of lights, decorations and figurines.
PIX11’s Kirstin Cole heads to Mount Vernon.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Kirstin Cole, Veronica Rosario
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kirstin Cole, Veronica Rosario
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Holiday Lane at American Christmas is bringing the holiday season to life with thousands of lights, decorations and figurines.
PIX11’s Kirstin Cole heads to Mount Vernon.
Watch the video player for more on this story.