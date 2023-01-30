NEW YORK (PIX11) — February has almost arrived, meaning that many New Year’s resolutions have fallen by the wayside.

After stopping by New York Living in early January, life coach and motivational speaker Marcedes Fuller returned Monday to check in and offer tips on sticking to those resolutions through 2023.

“Some people say, ‘We’ll just try it again next year,’” said Fuller, referring to those who may have lost early momentum on their resolutions. “But I always say, ‘Give it a try the next week. You don’t have to wait until the next year.’”

