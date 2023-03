NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actor Lex Lumpkin is pivoting from comedy and bringing the drama in a new show, “The Watchful Eye.”

The show follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, working as a live-in family for an affluent Manhattan family. Lumpkin plays Ellit, a teen who lives in the upscale building where Elena works and quickly forms a relationship with her.

Watch the video player to hear more from Lumpkin about his role on the show.