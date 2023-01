NEW YORK (PIX11) — For years, laughter in the workplace has been overlooked as a solution to overall employee wellness, and now studies show it’s significant to inject some humor into the work week.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Natalie Dattilo, and Kevin Hubschmann, the founder of the startup Laugh.Events, joined New York Living on Tuesday to share the positive and healing effects of laughter in the office.

Watch the video player for more.