New York (PIX11) — The TriLatino Triathlon Club was created to encourage more Latinos and people of color to participate in triathlons.

TriLatino also has an afterschool program, TriLatino Juniors, specifically for high school students.

High school student Nailea Cardenas, Board Member Jerisha Ramos, and Head Coach Nimmers Stern joined New York Living on Tuesday to speak more about TriLatino and how they hope to promote healthy lifestyles.

